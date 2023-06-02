The provincial government’s Palawan Water program announced that 90% of the water systems in the island town of Coron have been completed, guaranteeing improved water supply for the community.

To address the long-standing issue of water insufficiency, the Provincial Government has implemented five operational Water Supply Systems, catering to the needs of the local residents.

These systems include the Decalachao Water System, Decabobo Water System, Bintuan Water System, San Jose Water System, and Buenavista Water System, all of which are providing free water services to the people of Coron.

In a statement, Palawan Water reported that solar panels and pumps at the Borac, Turda, and Marcilla Water Systems are currently underway.

These final construction efforts will soon culminate in the full functionality of these systems, ensuring a consistent and reliable water supply for the municipality.

