The provincial government of Palawan and the municipality of Dumaran have inked an agreement on the implementation of the town’s infrastructure projects.

Under a memorandum of agreement signed Wednesday, January 18, the office of the governor is tasked to lend the LGU with heavy equipment that includes a backhoe, 6 wheeler dump truck, road roller, bulldozer and self loading truck to be used to improve farm to market roads in the area.

The Sangguniang Panlalawigan passed Ordinance No. 3069-22 entitled “Establishing Inter-Local Cooperation for better Infrastructure between the Provincial Government of Palawan and all Municipal Local Government Units and Barangay Local Governments within the jurisdiction of the Province and further authorizing the Governor to enter into and sign memorandum of agreement for such purpose.”

This legislative measure was unanimously sponsored and approved by the provincial board.

