The School of Medicine at Palawan State University has received approval to make the Philippine General Hospital its affiliated facility for the clinical phase of its medical curriculum outside the province.

University president Dr. Ramon Docto said Tuesday after Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates’ State of the Province Address that the presence of a connected hospital is a must for the medical school to provide training and education to students seeking to pursue careers as medical doctors or physicians.

“Dapat tertiary hospital, [pero] sa kasalukuyan, wala dito sa Palawan. Mabuti naman at pinayagan tayo na magkaroon ng base hospital outside the province,” he said.

“Ngayon ang ating base hospital ay ang PGH, at first time in history na ang hospital ng school of medicine ay sa labas ng probinsya or sa region,” added Docto.

Docto also added that the PSU School of Medicine, the first in MIMAROPA Region, has already assembled a complete team of 20 full-time faculty members, as required. It was inaugurated on September 8 and opened on September 11.

In his SOPA, Governor Socrates mentioned the university’s medical school and disclosed that the provincial government has earmarked P50 million for scholarships and related medical programs. Additionally, an extra P47 million has been allocated for students enrolling in non-medical courses.

The medical school at PSU is primarily intended to cater to Palaweños granted scholarships by the provincial government under the SPS Alay sa Kabataan-Programang Pang-Edukasyon para sa Palaweño (PPP).

So far, the medical scholarship program has successfully graduated 157 medical students, along with 152 licensed medical professionals who completed their studies in 2022 through the same initiative.

The provincial government’s plan is to educate students aspiring to become doctors at the PSU School of Medicine rather than in other locations to reduce expenses.