The provincial government’s environment office has reported that its accomplishments last year include the planting of 34,000 endemic tree species in three major activities.

Provincial information officer Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco said the Provincial Government-Environment and Natural Resources Office (PG-ENRO) accomplished these activities under the mass planting project “Pista ng Kalikasan.”

“Unang isinagawa ang mangrove tree planting sa Sito Karampuro, Brgy. Tabon sa bayan ng Quezon noong Hunyo 20, 2022, kung saan umabot sa 10,000 propagules ng bakawan ang naitanim. Kasunod nito ang tree planting activity noong Hulyo 8 sa Sitio Pag-Asa, Brgy. Culasian sa bayan ng Dumaran, at ang ikatlong bahagi naman ay ginanap sa Sitio Ibangan, Brgy. Abaroan sa bayan ng Roxas noong Setyembre 02,” he said.

These activities were held to restore and rehabilitate the deforestation caused by Typhoon Odette.

Nine monitoring and five evaluation activities were also conducted by the PG-ENRO in the Pista ng Kalikasan sites that include the barangays of Tabon and Isugod in Quezon, Pulot Interior and Punang in Sofronio Española, and Calasaguen in Brooke’s Point.

Cojamco said the PG-ENRO also reported its regular monitoring of the implementation of Watershed Management Plans by various LGUs, as well as Multi-Partite Monitoring (MMT) for mining activities to ensure their compliance with the Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) issued to them.

