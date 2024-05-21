The Palawan Provincial Government-Environment and Natural Resources Office (PG-ENRO) has recently convened with representatives from the local government units of Brooke’s Point, Bataraza, Sofronio Española, Narra, Dumaran, Araceli, and El Nido, to finalize plans for the second synchronized Pista ng Kalikasan, set to take place on June 5.

The event, part of the Baragatan Festival 2024 and the 122nd anniversary of Palawan’s civil government, will be held simultaneously across 23 municipalities.

The initiative aims to plant one million mangrove seedlings, with each municipality targeting approximately 44,000 seedlings.

The tree planting sites are identified based on the Forest Land Use Restoration Network (FLRN) of PG-ENRO, which maps high-priority areas for restoration efforts.

Earlier meetings with other LGUs have also been conducted to ensure a coordinated and successful event.

This year’s Pista ng Kalikasan theme is “Kapit Kamay sa Pagpapanumbalik ng Luntiang Kapaligiran, Hakbang Para sa Inang Kalikasan”.