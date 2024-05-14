The environment and natural resources office of the provincial government has again provided farm tools in support of the continuous development of Community-Based Forest Management (CBFM) in different parts of Palawan.

They were given by the Provincial Government-Environment and Natural Resources Office (PG-ENRO) on May 10, led by Atty. Noel Aquino, to the members of the Macatumbalen Community Based Forest and Coastal Management Association (MCBFCMA) in the town of San Vicente.

PG-ENRO said through a statement released by the Provincial Information Office (PIO) that the equipment included wheelbarrows, knapsack sprayers, square shovels, round shovels, plastic container drums, pick mattocks, hole diggers, garden bolos (7 inches), garden bolos (9 inches), expandable garden hoses, heavy-duty garden hoses, digging bars, sprinkling cans/watering cans, garden nets/shade nets, pruning shears, hoes, and hose bibs/faucets.

The distribution was part of the provincial support program for CBFM, biodiversity conservation, and enhancement program of public parks and green spaces, an initiative of PG-ENRO based on the directive of Governor Dennis Socrates.

PG-ENRO said that the goal is to further strengthen agro-forestry programs and demonstrate support for activities related to nursery management in public parks, including the MCBFCMA in San Vicente.

The PG-ENRO believes that through such assistance, environmental conservation will be enhanced, and the community’s dependence on forests and other natural resources in the area will be reduced.

The Sagpangan Tribal Multi-Purpose Cooperative in the town of Aborlan also received the same donation on April 11.