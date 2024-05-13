An underwater cleanup was conducted by the Provincial Government-Environment and Natural Resources Office (PG-ENRO) and the Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) El Nido on May 8 in celebration of the Ocean Month.

The information office of the province said the underwater cleanup at Payong-Payong Beach was part of Governor Dennis Socrates’ goal to protect the marine environment in the town, which is a popular tourist destination in the world.

The event was organized by divers from PG-ENRO and MENRO El Nido, who focused on cleaning up accumulated trash at the said beach in the municipality.

The Provincial Information Office said the cleanup was part of the province’s efforts to participate in the annual “Month of the Ocean” celebration, observed every May under Presidential Proclamation No. 57, Series of 1999.

Meanwhile, the activity was supported by the Malampaya Foundation, the Malampaya Provincial Sectoral Monitoring Team, and the office of the El Nido Managed Resource Protected Area (ENMRPA).