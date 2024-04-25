Officials from the Provincial Government – Environment and Natural Resources Office (PG-ENRO) engaged residents of Sitio Balintang, Barangay Isugod in the town of Quezon during an Information Education Campaign (IEC) and dialogue session on April 2.

This initiative comes in response to reported extensive cutting of mangroves in the area recently.

PG-ENRO explained to the residents the significance of mangroves in the marine ecosystem and their importance in the daily lives of the community, most of whom rely on the sea.

The office also emphasized the vital role mangroves play in nature, such as mitigating various types of disasters by protecting inland areas during storms.

PG-ENRO has conducted initial investigations, with witnesses willing to provide sworn statements to hold individuals with vested interests in the area.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) in Quezon is actively coordinating and gathering necessary evidence for swift action and filing of appropriate cases with the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the Provincial Information Office, environmental conservation is a top priority for Governor Dennis M. Socrates’ administration, thus, programs such as the annual Pista ng Kalikasan are continuously strengthened across the province.

These initiatives aim to increase tree populations, including mangroves, and enhance mountainous areas to sustainably manage natural resources and prevent various disasters such as floods and landslides, while safeguarding watershed areas in the province.