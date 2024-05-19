President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. witnessed on Saturday the signing of an alliance between the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) and the Nationalist People’s Coalition (NPC), seen as a shift in the political dynamics of the country with the potential to influence governance and the development trajectory in the coming years.

Approximately 250 individuals, including members of the House of Representatives, national and local government leaders from the PFP and NPC, gathered at the Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas event in Makati City.

Dubbed “Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas,” President Marcos said marks a stronger and more unified front for progress, not for “some narrow electoral objective alone.”

While he emphasized that the alliance is not solely for electoral purposes, the timing and nature of the coalition suggest that it will play a key role in the upcoming political cycle.

“Of course, the approaching political cycle is an important element and has added impetus to what we are doing. But more than that, it is to continue elaborate work on the urgent needs of our people. Our agenda is the nation’s progress. Nothing more, nothing less,” President Marcos said in his speech during the occasion on March 18.

As chair of the PFP, the President stated that the union of the two parties is committed to reshaping the future of the country and its people. He emphasized that they are no longer separate entities but united allies, ready to meet expectations and achieve success.

What makes the alliance durable, he explained, is that “it is a partnership of equals and one anchored on a set of principles. It is not a marriage of convenience as we often find in politics but it is born out of a need to unite for the greater good.”

“As Chairman of the PFP, I believe that our shared commitment to empowering and amplifying the voice of every Filipino is what truly unites us in our mission to revitalize, rejuvenate, and transform our country,” he added.

He also conveyed a sense of optimism regarding the realization of the PFP and NPC’s shared aspiration for an improved Philippines. Marcos stated that the resounding opinions of their coalition would resonate throughout the nation, compelling all individuals to actively contribute to the construction of a unified “Bagong Pilipinas.”

“So, although we aspire for electoral triumph, let us also keep in mind that our ultimate aspiration goes far beyond mere political victories. It is a deep yearning for something transformative, something that is almost magical—a vision of a Philippines that is not just economically vibrant, but also a haven of stability, inclusivity, and endless and eternal hope,” he said.