The Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) is set for another major facelift, with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) planning to establish a mega economic zone within the facility.

The initiative aims to attract investments and create significant developments over the next three to five years.

PEZA Director General Tereso Panga stated that a draft memorandum of agreement for the economic zone has been presented to the Department of Justice (DOJ) and is currently under review.

“We are awaiting the review. So, we are excited to go into this,” said Panga.

Panga stated that they aim to transform the area into a publicly-owned economic zone, with a primary focus on developing it as a manufacturing hub, which he believes would be ideal for the production of automobiles and electric vehicles.

Furthermore, he mentioned that the penal colony is expansive enough for the planned mega economic zone, and it has the potential to be transformed into a self-sustaining community.

“We can also contribute to the reform in the penitentiary because if you make these people productive, then it can be part also of the [ecozone],” he said.

Aside from the planned mega economic zone, the Department of Justice (DOJ) along with the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) and the Department of Agriculture (DA) have already entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the use of the 501-hectare IPPF property as an agricultural hub under the Reform Initiative for Sustainable Environment for Food Security (RISE) project.

Out of the 501 hectares, 4.5 hectares will be converted into a vegetable garden, 30 hectares for a cashew plantation, one hectare for fruit and other vegetables, 40 hectares for rice, and 25 hectares for corn. Additionally, half a hectare will be devoted to tilapia farming, and 400 hectares for livestock and dairy production.

One of the main objectives of the RISE Project is to develop land areas and resources into productive agricultural camps or food production centers to contribute to the country’s food security.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang added that the project not only aims to enhance the productivity and relevance of persons deprived of liberty but also aligns with their efforts to support the government’s food security and sufficiency campaign.

“I want BuCor and the PDLs to be relevant and their lives to be sustainable. Relevant in a sense that they will in the future produce all the food that we need here, and kung may sobra pa kami, meron tayong mga investors who will also help in food security,” Catapang stated during the MOA signing last August.

Catapang also stated that a large area of the IPPF can also be converted into an industrial for abaca textile processing.

“So I am having this area master-planned so that this will become sustainable where BuCor is earning and the economy is growing,” he added.