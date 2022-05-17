A petitioner for the disqualification of presumptive presidential race winner Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has asked the Supreme Court to issue a temporary restraining order on his proclamation.

Civic group leaders specifically asked the Supreme Court for the cancellation of Marcos Jr.’s certificate of candidacy.

Father Christian Buenafe, Fides Lim, Ma. Edeliza Hernandez, Celia Lagman Sevilla, Roland Vibal, and Josephine Lascano asked the High Court to issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the Senate and House of Representatives from canvassing the votes cast for Marcos and proclaiming him as president should he win the May 9 polls.

“Elections are more than a numbers game. The will of the people as expressed through the ballot cannot cure the vice of ineligibility. The balance must always tilt in favor of upholding and enforcing the law,” read the petition.

The petition came in after the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) en banc earlier affirmed the poll body’s former Second Division’s resolution that dismissed the petition filed by Buenafe to cancel Marcos’ COC.

The challengers of Marcos Jr.’s eventual win insisted that Marcos deliberately attempted to mislead, misinform, and deceive the voters by material misrepresentation in his COC.

They said that Marcos Jr. had been convicted of a crime punished with the penalty of perpetual disqualification from public office, and was not eligible to run in the first place.

If the SC reverses the COMELEC en banc’s earlier decision and grants the petitioner’s appeal, the votes garnered by Marcos Jr. will be considered as “stray votes” and will not be counted, based on the Omnibus Election Code.