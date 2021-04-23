The pet store in Barangay San Miguel that distributes free dog and cat foods

Pet store gives away free dog food as gesture of support to anti COVID efforts

A pet store in Barangay San Miguel on Thursday distributed free dog and cat foods for over a hundred pet owners in the city.

Ivan Bolos, store keeper of Pup Town, said that the owners initially planned to give free dog and cat foods on Friday (April 23), but due to the scheduled hard lockdown, the management decided to do it on April 22.





The line of pet owners who avail of the free supplies || Photos by Ivan Bolos

“Kahit papaano ay makatulong kami kasi sa ibang tao, ang mga alaga natin na hayop ay parang mga tao rin iyan na nangangailangan ng kalinga,” he said.

The store allocated its four sacks of dog food and one sack of cat food for local pet owners.

Bolos did not anticipate the number of pet owners lined up to avail free supplies.

“Siyempre ganoon ‘yong tuwa ng mga tao tulad nong mga nakatanggap sa ayuda, ganon din ‘yong kasiyahan nila kasi para sa mga pet nila. Hindi na sila mag-iisip kung saan sila kukuha ng ipapakain. Kahit paisa-isang kilo ay makatulong,” he said.

