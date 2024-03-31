Some cities and provinces have recently declared pertussis outbreaks, also known as “whooping cough,” following an unusual surge in cases.

Currently, the regions with the most local government units reporting increases in cases are Calabarzon, Metro Manila, Western Visayas, Mimaropa, and Central Visayas. Among these regions, Metro Manila contributed 27% (58 cases) to the total confirmed cases.

The Department of Health (DOH) said on Wednesday that there were 28 new pertussis cases reported from March 10-16, bringing the total to 568 since January. Among these cases, 40 deaths have been reported nationwide.

The new nationwide case count is 25.38 percent higher than the 453 cases reported in the previous 10 weeks. This number represents an increase of more than 20 times compared to last year’s count of 26 cases.

The DOH said out of the total pertussis cases recorded thus far, at least six out of 10 (356, 62.7%) were infants below 6 months of age. Among these infants, three out of four (270, 75.8%) were either unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccination history.

For the total number of cases regardless of age, close to seven out of 10 (384, 67.6%) were either unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccination history.

The biweekly count of new pertussis cases, the DOH further reported, increased from 122 cases in the weeks of February 4 and 11 to 149 cases in the weeks of February 18 and 25. However, it has since decreased to only 73 new cases in the weeks of March 3 and 10.

While this might indicate an improvement, the DOH is exercising caution in interpreting this trend, as the number of cases could still fluctuate due to potential delays in consultations and reporting.

What is this illness?

Aside from whopping cough, pertussis is also known as the 100-day cough in the respiratory system. It is caused by bacteria – either Bordetella pertussis, or Bordetella parapertussis.

It primarily spreads through respiratory droplets expelled during coughing or sneezing. Infants are particularly vulnerable to the disease, making it a significant contributor to illness and mortality within this demographic.

Signs and symptoms

The DOH explained that pertussis typically begins with mild symptoms such as coughing and a cold, lasting approximately two weeks. This initial phase is then followed by paroxysms, or sudden fits, of intense coughing, which can persist for up to six weeks.

“There is a characteristic whooping or high pitched sound (huni) in between coughs, especially when inhaling. There can also be vomiting immediately after coughing, and low-grade fever. Infants may not present with cough; instead, they may turn cyanotic or bluish when coughing,” the department said.

In comparison to coughs associated with other illnesses, the characteristic “whoop” or high-pitched sound of pertussis is distinctive. While bronchial asthma may produce a similar sound, it typically occurs only during asthma attacks and often presents without fever or other accompanying symptoms.

Prevention

Antibiotics are readily available and prove effective against pertussis, said the DOH.

Treatment should commence as early as possible upon consultation with a doctor. The duration of treatment typically ranges from 4 to 14 days, depending on factors such as the specific antibiotic prescribed and the patient’s age and health condition.

It’s important to follow the doctor’s instructions precisely and refrain from self-medicating. Always complete the prescribed course of antibiotics, even if symptoms improve before the treatment period ends.

It is transmitted from person to person through coughing or sneezing. This transmission may be prevented by good respiratory hygiene: cover coughs and sneezing – do so into disposable tissues/wipes, or the elbow or upper arm (not hands). Wash hands often, or use alcohol if soap and water are not readily available.

Vaccination is safe and effective against Pertussis. As of March 25, there are 64,400 doses of “pentavalent” vaccines in the country.

Dr. Teodoro Herbosa, chief of the DOH said, the country is expecting three million more pentavalent doses arriving at the soonest possible time.

“The medical field has known pertussis for a long time now. We have antibiotics that can treat it. Vaccines are safe and effective against whooping cough; DOH is redistributing on hand doses to where they are needed the most,” he said.

“In consultation with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., I have already ordered to fast-track the arrival of 3 million more doses. Please be assured while also being alert. We can fight this,” added Herbosa.

Pentavalent vaccines provide protection against diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, hepatitis B, and hemophilus influenza type B. These vaccines are available for infants as young as 6 weeks and are provided free of charge at government health centers.

Children between 1 and 6 years old may receive a booster dose if needed. For older children and adults, it’s advisable to seek guidance from a doctor or health center regarding the appropriate vaccination. Pregnant women can inquire about the “Tdap” vaccine to safeguard their unborn babies against pertussis.