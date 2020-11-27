Nov 27, 2020

Personal belongings of missing UP Law professor found in Occidental Mindoro

Nov 27, 2020 Romar Miranda

(Left photo) Still missing UP College of Law professor Ryan P. Oliva. (Right photo) His personal belongings found in Occidental Mindoro. | Imagess by UP Law and MIMAROPA Police Regional Office

 

The personal belongings of lawyer Ryan P. Oliva, who was reported to have gone missing after leaving his house in Quezon City on November 21, has been found in Occidental Mindoro.

A local resident from Natalon in the village of Balikyas, Looc, Occidental Mindoro was walking along the seashore to catch fish when he noticed a bag covered with sand and garbage. Upon turning over the personal belongings to the police, they learned that the bag contained Oliva’s identification cards (IDs) and other personal items.

Oliva, chief of the legislative liaison unit of the Department of Tourism (DOT), has been “missing and unheard from since Saturday when he left their house in Commonwealth in Quezon City”.

 

A local resident points to the bag of missing UP Law professor Ryan P. Oliva. | Image by MIMAROPA Police Regional Office
Romar Miranda

is the social media officer of Palawan News who also writes about politics and the environment.

