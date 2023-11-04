A wanted individual for estafa was apprehended in Brgy. 3, El Nido, Palawan in a joint law enforcement operation conducted by local authorities.

The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Alias Derick, was arrested during a joint operation carried out by the personnel of CIDG Palawan PFU, in conjunction with members of the Elnido MPS, PNP-MG 2nd SOU, and PHPT Palawan.

The arrest was made based on a warrant issued by Municipal Trial Court, Fourth Judicial Region, El Nido Judge Ma. Theresa Pe Mangcucang for charges of Estafa, as defined and penalized under Article 315, (I)(b) of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by section 85 of R.A. 10951, with a recommended bail of Php 18,000.00.

Currently, the arrested individual is in the custody of CIDG Palawan PFU, awaiting proper disposition of the case.