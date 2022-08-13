- Advertisement by Google -

An astronomical event, the Perseid meteor shower, will be observed in the night skies this August and is expected to peak on August 13, said PAGASA astronomical diary.

The Perseids are an annual meteor shower from July 17 to August 24, which will produce 150 meteors per hour during its peak. According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the meteor shower will be visible when Perseus rises in the northeastern sky around midnight and stays there until just before sunrise.

PAGASA added that perseids are likely best observed shortly before sunrise.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) explained that the Perseids are fragments of the comet Swift-Tuttle, which orbits between the Sun and beyond the orbit of Pluto once every 133 years.

The comet Swift-Tuttle last visited the inner solar system in 1992.

- Advertisement -

Every year, the Earth passes near the path of the comet, and the debris left behind by Swift-Tuttle shows up as meteors in our sky, NASA added.

Aside from the Perseids, the κ-Cygnids will also be observed from August 3 to 25 and will hit its peak on August 18.

It is expected to produce three meteors per hour during its peak and is best observed around 9 p.m. when the radiant is at its highest position.

About Post Author

Rachel Ganancial is one of the senior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts