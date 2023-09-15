The budget department has released a total of P11.6 billion for the 2021 Performance-Based Bonus (PBB) of 920,073 personnel in various public elementary and secondary schools that are under the Department of Education (DepEd).

“The DBM stands with our nation’s educators and recognizes their extraordinary work. Bilin po sa amin ni Pangulong BBM na huwag silang pabayaan. That is why we are one with our teachers in the pursuit of the immediate release of their PBB,” Budget and Management Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said.

Pangandaman reassured the DepEd’s teaching personnel of the release of their much awaited PBB.

Records from the DBM showed that, as of 1 September 2023, all 16 Regional Offices (ROs) of the Department have released the corresponding Special Allotment Release Orders (SAROs) and Notice of Cash Allocations (NCAs) to the DepEd for the 2021 PBB of the school-based personnel.

Pangandaman said that the SAROs and NCAs have been issued after the DBM’s evaluation and validation of the required updated documents, which DepEd submitted from April to August 2023.

On the matter of the 2021 PBB, Pangandaman said the basis for granting the 2021 PBB is DepEd’s accomplishments for 2021.

Pangandaman said the the final evaluation assessment for the DepEd was released by the Administrative Order No. 25 Inter-Agency Task Force in January 2023, while the necessary documents for the purpose were submitted by the DepEd to the DBM from April to August 2023.

“This could be attributed to the strikingly high number of eligible personnel at around 900,000 employees in the DepEd, and the voluminous documents being submitted for the purpose,” Pangandaman said.

Pangandaman said that the evaluation of documents for the 2021 PBB to the school-based personnel of the DepEd was facilitated and processed by the DBM immediately after.

Meanwhile, for the 2021 PBB of non-teaching personnel for revaluation, Pangandaman said the documentary requirements for the 2021 PBB of non-teaching personnel under the Schools Division Offices in eight regional offices such as Metro Manila, Cordillera Autonomous Region, , and regions in Central Luzon, Southen Tagalog, Eastern Visyayas, Davao region, SOCCSARGEN, and CARAGA have been returned by DBM to DepEd for revalidation or revision.

Pangandaman said the documents were sent back due to varying concerns, such as duplicate entries, incorrect information on the months of service, and certain personnel not found in the DepEd’s Personnel Services Itemization and Plantilla of Personnel, among others.