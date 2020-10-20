‘Pepito’ will continue to drench most of PH Tuesday

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Pepito still packs maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour near the center, and gustiness of up to 70 kph. The TD was last seen 375 km. east of Infanta, Quezon, or 385 km. east of Baler, Aurora.

Many parts of the country will experience rains due to Tropical Depression (TD) Pepito, the weather bureau said on Tuesday.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Pepito still packs maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour near the center, and gustiness of up to 70 kph. The TD was last seen 375 km. east of Infanta, Quezon, or 385 km. east of Baler, Aurora.

Tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) No. 1 remains hoisted over Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, Metro Manila, Rizal, the northern portion of Quezon, including Polillo Island, the extreme northern portion of Camarines Norte, and Catanduanes.

Pepito will bring moderate to heavy rains over the Bicol Region, Marinduque, Romblon, Quezon, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Isabela, mainland Cagayan, Pangasinan, and Benguet.

It will also cause light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Metro Manila, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, the Zamboanga Peninsula, BARMM, Northern Mindanao, and the rest of Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa.

Flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall, especially in areas highly susceptible to these hazards.

Strong to near gale force winds will be experienced in areas under Warning signal No. 1.

The northeasterly surface wind flow will cause “high to gale force winds” with occasional gusts over Batanes, the Babuyan Islands, and the coastal and/or mountainous areas of mainland Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte.

Gale warning is in effect over the seaboards of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur due to rough to very rough seas.

The seaboards of areas under Signal No. 1 will also experience rough to very rough seas.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the western and eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and the Davao Region.

Pepito may likely exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday, PAGASA said. (PNA)