‘Pepito’ to remain within PAR till Friday

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) local chief Sonny Pajarilla said that the tropical depression is currently at 820 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes.

The state weather bureau said it expects tropical depression “Pepito” to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Friday.

It is moving west-northwestward at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour (kph) with sustaining wind of 45 kph and gustiness up to 55 kph.

“Ito ay kumikilos kanluran hilagang-kanluran sa bilis na 20 kilometer bawat oras although may kahinaan pa ito, isang minimal na bagyo. Ito ay inaasahan na lalakas pa bahagya bago pa tumama sa Central Luzon area,” he said.

Based on PAGASA’s forecast track, Pepito may land on the eastern side of Central Luzon late night of Tuesday to early morning Wednesday as a tropical storm.

Even if Pepito would leave the PAR on Friday, it could still intensify the southwest monsoon which could bring more rains over Palawan.

“Ito ay kikilos patungo sa West Philippine Sea kaya pagdating sa gabi ng Miyerkules hanggang madaling-araw ng Huwebes ay inaasahan natin na ganap na itong makakatawid ng patungo sa WPS at mananatili bilang tropical storm habang patuloy na kikilos palabas sa araw ng Biyernes,” he said.

Pajarilla added that the prevailing winds over Palawan is northerly winds; Calamianes Group of Islands will have cloudy skies while rains are still observed in Puerto Princesa.

