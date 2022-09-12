- Advertisement by Google -

A people’s organization based in Taytay, which military authorities claimed was organized by anti-government groups as early as 2007, has denounced the rebel group and reorganized itself under the auspices of the the government’s MTF-ELCAC.”

The Taytay-based people’s organization Pinag-Isang Lakas ng mga Okupante, Residente, Manggagawa at Mangingisda (PLORMMM) reorganized itself as “Kapit Bisig Association” on September 4, the Marine Battalion Landing Team-3 (MBLT-3) said in a statement.

The MBLT-3 said the organization was formed by the anti-government Left in 2007.

“Ang pagbuwag sa PLORMMM at pagtatag ng Kapit Bisig Association ay hudyat ng panibagong buhay para sa ating mga kapatid na minsang nalinlang ng makakaliwang grupo. Sa pamamagitan ng organisasyon na kanilang itinatag sa ilalim ng MTF-ELCAC ay magkakaroon sila ng tunay na katuwang kung saan ang ating Gobyerno ang kanilang magiging kaagapay,” the statement said.

- Advertisement -

Simulan ang iyong umaga dito sa #CowrieIsland

𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗹𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗱 𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝘁 𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗿𝗶𝗲 𝗜𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗻d

🕗 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀: 8am to 4pm

𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗦 & 𝗙𝗘𝗘𝗦

(effective 25 February 2022)

🎟 𝗘𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗙𝗲𝗲:

₱100.00/pax for adults

₱50.00/pax for children (5-10 yrs old)

*children 4 yrs old and below are free of charge

⛵️ 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁/𝗕𝗼𝗮𝘁 𝗙𝗮𝗿𝗲:

Direct to Cowrie: ₱1,000.00 for 6 pax

(with an additional ₱167.00 per exceeding person)

Island Hopping: ₱2,100.00 for 6 pax

(with an additional ₱350.00 per exceeding person)

• Luli Island

• Starfish Island

• Cowrie Island

🛖 𝗖𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹:

₱500.00

🪑𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀 & 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗶𝗿𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹:

₱100.00 for 1 table with 4 chairs

Additional:

₱50.00 per table

₱20.00 per chair

🛶 𝗞𝗮𝘆𝗮𝗸 𝗥𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹:

(per hour)

₱100.00 – single

₱200.00 – double

₱250.00 – triple

₱150.00 – stand-up paddleboard

📲 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗶𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀, please contact 0917 157 5045 or directly message us through our Facebook page

Here at 𝗖𝗼𝘄𝗿𝗶𝗲 𝗜𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗱, we value everyone’s health and safety, that’s why we always adhere to minimum public health standards. So rest assured that aside from your enjoyment, your safety is also our priority. 💯

𝗦𝗲𝗮 𝘆𝗼𝘂! 🌊

#CowrieIslandPH #ConnectChillCreate #Palawan #Island #IslandTour #Philippines #HondayBay #PuertoPrincesa #SupportLocalTourism #Beach

About Post Author

Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods. See author's posts