Around 16 sectors and 42 organizations from Puerto Princesa recently convened to establish the Local People’s Council and Sectoral Federations, which aim is to participate in programs addressing their needs.

The event took place on August 15 in a city hotel, spearheaded by the City Planning and Development Office (CPDO), according to city information officer Richard Ligad on Thursday.

Ligad said that with this effort, the Puerto Princesa government wants to foster collaborative governance by involving its residents.

In the People’s Council elections, Dr. Romeo A. Valdez of the City Cooperative Development Council was elected Chairperson; Pastor Angel Lino Q. Salvatierra, Jr. from the National Auxiliary Chaplaincy Philippines, Inc. as Vice Chairperson for Internal Affairs; Said-Alih K. Shan from the Palawan Halal Ruminant Raisers Association as Vice Chairperson for External Affairs; Maria Sophia Ariola from Ugat ng Kalusugan Inc. as Secretary; Fe C. Verosel from the Puerto Princesa Meat Vendors Multi-Purpose Cooperative as Treasurer; and Elsie M. Cacho from the Sabang Sea Ferry Multi-Purpose Cooperative as Auditor.

Additionally, Ligad mentioned that the program also designated 16 board of directors representing the 16 city sectors.

The establishment of the Local People’s Council and Sectoral Federations aligns with Memorandum Circular 2021-012 from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). The memorandum mandates local governments to establish a CSO Desk and a People’s Council.

Previously, the CSO Desk was established and is currently overseen by Engr. Jovenee Sagun of the City Planning and Development Office.

Subsequently, Councilor Herbert Dilig drafted City Ordinance No. 1188, aiming to establish the People’s Council of Puerto Princesa to encourage active CSO participation in the city government’s programs and projects.

Applications for organizations wishing to join the People’s Council were opened in July. Out of 111 accredited CSOs, 41 organizations have declared their participation.