The Provincial Economic Enterprise Development Office (PEEDO) of Palawan recorded a total income ₱78,915,163.83 in 2023 from various Local Economic Enterprises owned by the provincial government.

Engr. John Gil A. Ynzon, Officer-in-Charge of PEEDO, disclosed that their office’s total income more than doubled in 2023 compared to 2022, where they earned only ₱32 million. Ynzon attributed this substantial increase to the opening of new enterprises throughout the past year.

“The total generated income from all the Local Economic Enterprises of the Province is about ₱79 Million for the past year of 2023. In history, ito na ‘yung pinakamalaking na-collect natin and it’s because of the newly opened enterprises,” Ynzon said.

Among the income-generating projects of the Provincial Government of Palawan are the Provincial Water Management Unit (PWMU), El Nido Sewage & Solid Waste Treatment Plant, Village Electrification Program, Calauit Safari Park Maintenance Program, Capitol Commercial Complex, Coron Bay Development Project, and Light & Heavy Equipment Rental.

By the end of 2023, a total of 84 Water System Projects and 10 Village Electrification Projects were completed in various parts of the province.

The El Nido Sewage & Solid Waste Treatment Plant topped the earnings at ₱25.7 million, followed by the Water System Projects at ₱19.9 million, and the Village Electrification Projects at ₱16.3 million.

Income from the Calauit Safari Park Maintenance Program amounted to P10.7 million, while the Coron Bay Development Project, Capitol Commercial Complex, and Heavy Equipment Rentals each contributed ₱2 million.

Governor Dennis Socrates aims for the Provincial Government of Palawan to become self-sustaining through these projects, with the generated income also utilized for the Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE) of the mentioned projects.

“Eventually, sooner or later more than the expenses na ‘yung mage-generate nating income. Hopefully, that’s the time na on top sa nako-collect natin, idedeposit din natin sa general fund natin para tumulong na rin sa pag-ooperate generally ng buong probinsya,” added Ynzon.

PEEDO has set a target for the Provincial Government of Palawan to achieve a ₱120 million income in 2024.