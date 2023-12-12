A pearl vendor died Monday afternoon on the North National Highway, Sitio Magarwak, Brgy. Bacungan, Puerto Princesa City, after his motorcycle collided with a car.

The incident involved a red Suzuki Smash FW110D motorcycle, driven by Benhar Kalbe Hayle, 39, pearl product vendor from Purok Maligaya I, Brgy. Tagburos, and a white Nissan Juke, driven by David Mallorca Barrientos, 37, from Sitio Talaudyong, Brgy. Bacungan.

Both drivers reportedly did not possess valid driver’s licenses.

According to the police report, Hayle, with his passenger Sunsang Antarawi, 59, also a pearl product vendor from Tagburos, was traveling from Cabayugan towards the city proper. At the same time, Barrientos was heading from the city proper towards Sitio Talaudyong. The collision occurred when Hayle’s motorcycle experienced a rear tire blowout while approaching a curve, causing him to lose control and swerve into the opposite lane, colliding with Barrientos’s vehicle.

Hayle and Antarawi were taken to Adventist Hospital Palawan. Unfortunately, Antarawi was declared clinically dead by the attending physician. Hayle sustained serious physical injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment. Barrientos was unharmed in the accident.

Both vehicles incurred significant damages and were taken to the local police station for further investigation and proper disposition.