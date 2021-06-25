Pearl robbers caught in Linapacan

Three men were nabbed because of stealing an estimated P300,000 worth of pearls at Linapacan.

Three men were nabbed by security personnel of a commercial pearl farm in Linapacan on Thursday trying to steal an estimated P300,000 worth of pearls.

A police report said the incident occurred in Barangay New Colaylayan in Linapacan at the pearl farm of Queen’s Bay Marine Resources Corporation (QBMRC).

The company’s security guards reportedly caught the suspects while they were trying to escape. The Linapacan Municipal Police Station (MPS) identified the suspects as Elfredo Gajarion Coching, 45, Leo Segarang Medina, 35, and Daryl Segarang Madrigal, 26.

The security personnel retrieved 279 pieces of cultivated pearl, a mob shell, two improvised hooks, and four knives from the suspects, according to the police report.

QBMRC is reportedly a subsidiary of the Southern Mineral and Marine Corporation (SOMMACO) that operates a pearl farm in Linapacan.

