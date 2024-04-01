Puerto Princesa and Palawan province both commemorated Semana Santa peacefully, with no untoward incidents reported, the city and provincial police offices said Monday.

The Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) reported no incidents of violence or disturbances throughout the four-day observance, according to its information officer, Police Captain Maria Victoria Iquin.

She said that the city was “peaceful” from March 25 to 31, 2024. The PPCPO strategically positioned about 307 police officers at key spots in the city that are popular among residents and tourists during Semana Santa.

These spots included churches, parks, malls, markets, transportation hubs like terminals and the airport, ports, and beaches.

“There was no incident related to Lenten Season Festivities due to the strict implementation of Oplan Ligtas SUMVAC 2024; thus, in general, we attain a generally peaceful and orderly Semana Santa in our city,” Iquin said.

PPCPO Director Police Colonel Ronie Bacuel, meanwhile, acknowledged the support of partner agencies within the PNP, emphasizing the collective endeavor to ensure public safety and order during the religious festivities.

“Ipinapaabot ko ang aking pagbati at pasasalamat sa lahat ng mamamayan ng lungsod, kasama na rin ang iba’t ibang ahensya ng pamahalaan, gaya ng Bureau of Fire Protection, CDRRMO, HERO, CTMO, AFP, PCG, Barangay Sta Lourdes, force multipliers, gayun din ang iba pang pribadong sektor na nakipagtulungan upang ipatupad ang seguridad at kaayusan sa paggunita ng Semana Santa. Makakaasa kayo na patuloy na magbabantay ang inyong kapulisan para mapanatili ang kaligtasan ng publiko,” Bacuel said.

The Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) also said the province was peaceful during the Semana Santa following province-wide security efforts under the “Ligtas SUMVAC 2024” initiative.

PPPO information officer Police Major Ric Ramos said, under the leaderships of provincial director Police Colonel Carlito Narag Jr., and Police Lieutenant Colonel June Rian, deputy director for operations, they deployed a total of 418 personnel across 49 places of convergence, including transportation hubs, tourist destinations, and other key areas.

“The province of Palawan was generally peaceful during the Semana Santa 2024,” Ramos said.

Furthermore, 47 police assistance desks (PADs) and 23 monitoring action centers (MACs) were established to provide immediate assistance and ensure swift response to any incidents.

Target hardening measures were also intensified to safeguard vital installations against potential threats. The coordinated efforts of Palawan PPO, Wester Command, local government units, and other law enforcement agencies, along with community partners, were instrumental in achieving a safe and secure Semana Santa celebration aligned with the vision of a progressive Philippines.