The Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) will declare Palawan insurgency-free in its next meeting, according to Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates.

Socrates, the chairman of the PPOC, told Palawan News on Wednesday that the declaration was supposed to have been made by the council during their meeting last week but was canceled due to the holiday.

“Hindi lang kami nakapagpulong because of the holiday [last week]. Hindi ko pa alam kung kailan ulit naka-schedule, but I hope that we can officially declare Palawan as insurgency-free sa susunod na meeting ng Peace and Order Council,” Socrates said.

Socrates said the declaration will help attract more investments in the province and boost tourism.

“This will boost our economy as it will surely attract more investors to come to the province. Pati na rin yung tourism sector ay makikinabang dito,” he added.

During his visit to Palawan on Tuesday, the chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Lieutenant General Bartolome “Bob” Bacarro, lauded the progress that Western Command has made toward achieving the goal of an insurgency-free Palawan.

