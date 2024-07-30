The Sangguniang Panlalawigan has urged the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) to include and prioritize Palawan’s preparedness for earthquakes in its activities and programs.

This call was made after experts from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that while Palawan has rarely been affected by tremors, this does not preclude a major one from occurring at some point.

Citing a news item on the possibility of Palawan experiencing its own “Big One,” published by Palawan News last week, Board Member Winston Arzaga said he thinks it is something that has to be prepared for.

He said the PDRRMO now needs to have a paradigm shift in the manner the province’s resilience and preparedness projects should be done.

“Although an earthquake is something which you cannot predict, but perhaps as a result of these findings by Phivolcs, there’s a need now for our PDRRMO to look at these problems, to look at this possibility,” Arzaga said in his privilege speech during their regular session on Tuesday, July 30.

He stated that while it is something that nobody wants to happen, there is no other thing that the government can do but be prepared “as we are all jolted by this news from Phivolcs.”

“I would like to have this information forwarded to the office of Mr. (Jeremias) Alili, and for that office to come out with a broad roadmap on how we can handle the possibility of a Big One in the province of Palawan,” he explained.

Sensing urgency, he said recent information pushes for a paradigm shift in the manner resilience and preparedness projects should be done.

“I think the urgent task now is for Mr. Alili to look at his budget, realign it, and then come up with a blueprint for an earthquake disaster preparedness budget for this year. This is a new development, which we are, of course, unheard of before,” he said.

“But we should not be caught flat-footed on this. We have to prepare early. Because this big one will just happen any time. God forbid,” he added.

He likewise stated that activities needed for coordination with other concerned government agencies should also be established and a unit under the PDRRMO can be created to be devoted solely to earthquake preparedness and response. He added that there is also a need to reassess public buildings that may be candidates for possible damage during such an eventuality.

Board Member Ryan Maminta, on the other hand, authored a resolution seeking to “Enhance Palawan’s Earthquake Risk Reduction Management Preparedness, and Response Measures” in response to the information released by Phivolcs.

Maminta said with the data gathered during the recently held DRRM Summit stating that Palawan is no longer immune to seismic events such as earthquakes, its cascading hazard effects that include tsunamis, soil erosion, and landslides could also hit the province.

“This resolution is addressed to concerned agencies such as the PDRRMO, MDRRMO’s and the Mimaropa Regional Office of the Civil Defense for them to enhance our readiness and preparedness, and response measures for an event that may occur in the future,” he said.

The resolution was adopted on its first and final reading during the session.

Board Member Nieves Rosento meanwhile said it is also about time that an ordinance on urban planning of buildings that will make infrastructures resilient to earthquakes be enacted.

“I would also recommend that maybe not just only the seismic hazard mapping but also the vulnerability assessment may include also, and then the urban planning in buildings,” Rosento said as she cast her support for the resolution.

“Because, syempre po, before, in our urban land use planning, eh hindi po na-include at hindi nako-consider yung earthquake risk sa Palawan. Pero right now po, because of this pronouncement of Phivolcs, siguro po, mababago na rin po yung in terms of urban planning and building development and maybe we could include also the early warning system codes doon po sa mangyayaring planning para po sa mga susunod,” she added.

Maminta explained that the concern is included in the resolution where critical infrastructures need upgrading and retrofitting.

He also said the resolution includes the establishment of an Earthquake Preparedness and Response Task Force; the addition of comprehensive earthquake risk assessments that will form part of the comprehensive land use plans of the municipalities; development and implementation of an earthquake preparedness plan; and enhancement of public awareness.strengthening of early warning systems and communication networks; and collaboration among national and international agencies.