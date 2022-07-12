- Advertisement by Google -

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) has tapped the services of civil society organizations (CSOs) in Palawan to assist in preparedness and response to calamities and other emergency situations in the province.

PDRRMO recently engaged CSOs in a forum to develop stronger relationships for resilient and responsive projects that will lead to the eventual creation of a provincial resiliency network of CSOs to be able to consolidate efforts and gauge the effectiveness of such efforts.

“Most of the CSOs ay nag-commit na tutulong sila, on the preparation level, not only during times of calamity, which is para sa amin, mas importante. Hindi siya reactive kundi proactive ibig sabihin, tutulong na sila sa pag-assess ng vulnerability ng bawat lugar, at pag na-assess na natin yung kahinaan ng bawat lugar, halimbawa sa bagyo, magagawan na natin ng paraan sa policy level, sa preparedness level at kung ano pa yung kelangang gawin,” PDRRMO chief Jeremias Alili said in a Philippine Information Agency hosted Kapihan in SM Puerto Princesa.

Alili further explained that with the partnership, the provincial government will have an additional venue to pool resources for a better delivery of services, not only during calamities.

“Tutulong sila sa pagpapalakas ng kabuhayan na resilient sa bagyo, baha at drought. That is the first meeting na ginawa natin with CSOs dahil ang target natin is mahikayat sila na targetin yung needs ng ating mga kababayan na affected ng climate risk – yun ay disaster risk reduction and management. Pag na-target nila yun sa kanilang mga project, iko-consolidate natin so that walang duplication at hindi masayang yung resources. Magkakaroon din ng venue yung provincial government kung saan pwedeng makipag-partner at tumutok,” he added.

The engagement is a part of the activities that the PDRRMO is showcasing as part of the National Disaster Resilience Month this July.

Aside from the CSO forum, PDRRMO also conducted the 3rd Provincial Rescue Caravan with first responders and municipal DRRMOs from the mainland of the province.

The 3rd Provincial Rescue Olympics will also be held in Narra town on July 13 and a tabletop simulation exercise of a super typhoon will be held on July 20.

Alili said that the simulation will include backup plans, how ready people are, and what tools are available in case a super typhoon hits the province.

“In that way, “yung ating contingency plan, yun ang magiging basis ng taon-taong paghahanda natin,” Alili said.

He also stated that disaster preparedness is not the sole responsibility of DRRM offices, as embodied in the celebration’s theme “Sambayanang Pilipino, Nagkakaisa Tungo sa Katatagan at Maunlad na Kinabukasan.”

So yung role naming sa PDRRMO is to make programs and projects to consolidate these strengths,”he said.

“Napakalaking bagay na nandiyan yung Western Command, yung coast guard at yung PNP dahil sila rin yung tumutulong sa atin sa pagbibigay ng training sa ating mga kababayan down to barangay level, at sa amin din sa PDRRMO. At sila yung magre-recommend ng mga equipment na kailangang gamitin,” he added.