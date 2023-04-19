Personnel of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) participated in the Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TC3) Training under the Balikatan Exercises (BK 38-23), held at the Provincial Police Office Headquarters in Barangay Tiniguiban, from April 17 to 19.

The US Navy-led training covered topics on care under fire, tactical field care, and tactical evaluation care, which included treatment, bandaging, patient assessment, and other skills.

PDRRMO PGADH Cruzalde D. Ablaña said their main focus this year is to train and provide the necessary skills to their personnel.

The TC3 Training received high importance as the participants will share the knowledge gained with all responders in the province.

The Balikatan Exercises is an annual joint military training exercise between the Philippines and the United States, aiming to enhance the interoperability of both countries’ armed forces in responding to various types of emergencies, including natural disasters and military threats.

