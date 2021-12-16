The Palawan Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) reported Friday morning that 1,129 families totaling 3,399 people had been evacuated ahead of Odette’s expected landfall to secure shelters in at least 10 towns across the province since Thursday afternoon.

The families were evacuated from the towns of Araceli, Cagayancillo, Coron, Culion, Cuyo, Magsaysay, Balabac, Quezon, and Taytay, the situation report shared by PDRRMO chief Jerry Alili stated.

In Cagayancillo, 20 families composed of 75 individuals had been evacuated to temporary shelters. In Cuyo, 434 composed of 1,574 (partial) individuals had also been moved to safer places. These two towns were among the first in Palawan to be placed under tropical cyclone wind signals at the onset of Odette.

The PDRRMO report said power had also been cut off in Araceli, Cagayancillo, Cuyo, Dumaran, and Magsaysay.

Situation in an evacuation site in the municipality of Roxas. (Palawan News photo)

Fallen trees were recorded in several areas throughout the municipality of Cuyo, although no damage was observed.

In Roxas, evacuation of residents in high-risk areas started early Friday morning, according to municipal administrator Vic Lagera. As of press time, 43 families had been temporarily relocated to a school in the municipality.

Evacuations are reportedly ongoing in the priority areas of Johnson Island, Barangay 6, Green Island, Brgy. Tumarbong, Brgy. 1 and Cabugan Island. Lagera said they will be moved to secured shelters before Odette makes its way to northern Palawan.

Their temporary shelters will be Palawan State University (PSU) and Roxas National High School (RNHS), which had already been prepared to receive evacuees earlier.

Lagera said they are also monitoring the areas of Dumarao, Taradungan, Bagong Bayan, Sandoval, Iraan, and Antonino, which are flood-prone areas.

“Sa mga barangay sa main, ito ang mga flooded-prone barangays at patuloy ang monitoring natin. Mayroon din tayong mga alarm system na, at lahat ay kailangang mag-evacuate sa mga intended evacuation center sa kani-kanilang barangays. Kapag may mga nagmatigas, papairalin na natin ang force evacuation para din sa kanilang safety,” Lagera added.

Classes in private and public schools at all levels were also suspended through an executive order signed and issued by Roxas mayor Dennis Sabando on Thursday.

Sabando said Roxas is ready to evacuate residents in temporary shelters as they have already prepared them ahead of Odette.

“Ready ang Roxas municipality sa pagdagsa ng mga evacuess mula sa tatlong sitio islands ng 3 barangay. Sa ngayon provided ng munisipyo ang mga pagkain ng mga ililikas at ang mga naunang mga boluntaryong lumikas kahapon,” Sabando said. (with reports from Arphil Ballarta)