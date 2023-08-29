The disaster risk reduction and management office of Palawan remains on high alert due to the ongoing rains brought by the southwest monsoon influenced by Typhoon Goring.

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) has raised the blue alert status Tuesday morning because of the continuous heavy rainfall affecting Palawan province.

In light of the weather conditions, numerous municipalities in the province have decided to suspend classes for today, August 29. Among those that have suspended classes are Aborlan, Agutaya, Brooke’s Point, Busuanga, Coron, Culion, Cuyo, Dumaran, El Nido, Linapacan, San Vicente, and Sofronio Española.

Furthermore, local government transactions in El Nido, Dumaran, and San Vicente have also been put on hold.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has issued an advisory regarding a raised gale warning for the following municipalities: Coron, Culion, Busuanga, Linapacan, Araceli, Dumaran, Roxas, San Vicente, Cuyo, Agutaya, Magsaysay, Cagayancillo, Araceli, Balabac, Bataraza, Brooke’s Point, Rizal, Quezon, Sofronio Española, El Nido, and Taytay.

As of now, there have been no reported injuries, casualties, or evacuations in the affected areas.

The PDRRMC assures the public of their readiness and collaboration with other relevant agencies in the response team to closely monitor the potential impacts of Typhoon Goring in Palawan province.