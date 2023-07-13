A two-day Static Display showcasing life-saving equipment is currently being held at SM Mall in Puerto Princesa City as part of the observance of National Disaster Resilience Month.

Led by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), various rescue units and response teams in the province collaborated to organize the activity.

The display features equipment from enforcement agencies, including the Red Cross, TOW WEST, PNP Maritime, Naval Forces West, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and Palawan PPO.

According to Provincial Information Office chief Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco, the objective of the static display is to showcase to the public the equipment used by the response cluster in the province of Palawan, further strengthening their capacity to save lives.

A similar activity is scheduled to take place at Robinsons Place Mall on July 21 to 22.