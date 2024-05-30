The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management (DRRM) Pre-Summit Workshop is currently being held at the VJR Hall of the Capitol, starting today, May 30, and continuing until tomorrow, in preparation for the upcoming DRRM Summit scheduled for July 24–25.

The work discussions are centered on watershed management, explained by facilitators from the Philippine Institute of Environmental Planners and Western Philippines University. It has gathered 49 participants who also serve as lecturers from various offices, including the PDRRMO, Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office, Provincial Agriculture Office, and Provincial Planning and Development Office.

The goal of the workshop is to equip the participants with knowledge about the technical concepts of watershed and watershed management, weather systems and monitoring, map reading, tracing of watersheds and rivers, and weather systems.

The workshop also includes sessions on Introduction to Google Earth Pro, Geosetter, Spatial Data Visualization, and Presentation of Outputs in Mapping and Overlaying Activities.