The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) held jungle survival training to prepare for mountain rescue and other high-land response activities on Monday.

The training seeks to recalibrate the jungle survival skills of the 109 trainees from the Peace and Order Program, Philippine Army and Navy Reservists, and Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officers from Roxas, Busuanga, Culion, Coron, Narra, Magsaysay, Cagayancillo, Brooke’s Point, Quezon, and Rizal.

“Ang gawaing ito ay isang paunang pagsasanay para sa paghahanap at pagsagip sa bundok at kagubatan, paggabay sa paglilibot, paglaban sa sunog sa kagubatan at mga aktibidad tulad ng mga full scale simulation exercises sa commercial airline air crash response,” the statement read.

The PDRRMO, Philippine Army, and the local Palaw’an tribe have teamed up to facilitate the activity that focuses on hand signal/counter signal, map reading/navigation, ropemanship/knot-tying, first aid, and some practical exercises on survival techniques.

“Ang mga ganitong pagsasanay ang isa sa mga kahandaang ginagawa ng lalawigan pagdating sa disaster response upang patuloy na mapanatili ang listo, matatag at panatag na Palawan,” the PDRRMO said.

