Junior rescuers from different municipalities across Palawan participated in the 4th Palawan Junior Rescue Auxiliary Jamboree, held from July 21 to 23, at the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) Headquarters in Brgy. Irawan, Puerto Princesa City.

The event was attended by 68 participants aged 9 to 17, who were mostly children of provincial government employees, the Provincial Information Office said.

During the event, the junior rescuers also received training in firefighting, basic life support, and standard first aid, alongside disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM) lectures.

The jamboree was aimed to equip young people with essential skills and knowledge to effectively respond during disasters or emergencies.

The PDRRMO organized the event as part of the National Disaster Resilience Month, themed “HANDA PILIPINAS: The 36th National Disaster Resilience Month 2024 ‘Bantayog ng Katatagan at ang Pagbubuklod sa Layuning Kahandaan.'”