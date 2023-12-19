The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) has issued a state of alert in response to heavy rainfall affecting several municipalities in Palawan due to a low pressure area (LPA).

Provincial DRRM Officer Jeremias Alili said the continuous downpour has significantly impacted the municipalities of Quezon, Narra, and Aborlan.

He is urging local residents to be vigilant as the threat of flooding looms in various parts of the province. They are also advising the public to refrain from traveling during this time due to reports of rising water levels on certain roads.

As of now, there have been no reports of evacuations, but local authorities are closely monitoring the situation and are prepared to respond swiftly to any emergencies.

The province of Palawan remains on high alert as the weather system continues to bring heavy rains to the region. Residents are encouraged to stay informed about the latest weather updates and heed the advice of local authorities to ensure their safety during this inclement weather.