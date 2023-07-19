The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) recently carried out an Aircrash Response Tabletop Exercise as part of the ongoing National Disaster Resilience Month at its headquarters in Barangay Irawan, Puerto Princesa City.

Provincial Information Office Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco said the objective of the activity was to enhance the knowledge of response clusters under the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) regarding appropriate steps to be taken during various operational scenarios.

He said that in establishing a well-organized reporting system and protocols, the exercise aimed to prevent the dissemination of misinformation and ensure accurate data during potential incidents.

PDRRM Officer Jeremias Y. Alili led the exercise, which involved representatives from LGU Coron, LGU Busuanga, Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Palawan, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Airline Companies, Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), Palawan Rescue, Provincial Health Office (PHO), Naval Forces West, Tactical Operations Wing West, Western Command, and Palawan Provincial Police Office. Representatives from the Office of the Civil Defense MIMAROPA, JTF ICARE, PHO, BFP, DILG, PAL PPO, PSWDO, and PDRRMO served as evaluators.

Cojamco also said that it wants to make sure responders are well-prepared for potential air crash incidents.

The tabletop activity covered various challenges, including difficult road access, severe passenger injuries, fire outbreaks from debris, and fuel leaks that could lead to explosions.

The exercise is part of PDRRMO’s ongoing efforts to enhance preparedness and response capabilities. It follows a previous exercise conducted in San Vicente town, focusing on helicopter ditching procedures.