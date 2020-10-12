PDRMMO conducts review of disaster preparedness capacity

PDRRMO officer Jeremias Alili said the inspection was conducted by two teams and was intended to assess the preparedness of municipalities to respond to emergencies.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) recently conducted an assessment of its disaster risk reduction forward planning strategies, on the directive of Governor Jose Alvarez.

“Nagsagawa tayo ng inspection para malaman natin ang readiness of each municipality, not only for COVID-19 response but also for other response operations nila tulad ng pagbaha at iba,” Alili said.

He also said that town of El Nido is already prepared for calamities and disasters such as landslide due to the Low-Pressure Area (LPA).

Recently, the PDRRMO inaugurated its P3.5-million Incident Command Post (ICP) apparatus, a fully functional mobile clinic or field hospital that can be readily set up in the field during times of calamities.

The apparatus includes an air-conditioned tent, power generator, rapid deployable CCTV camera, a TV monitor, communication supply, electric lights, and a mobile trailer.

