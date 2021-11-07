The Volunteers for BG for VP launched a two-day nationwide caravan on Saturday to back Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong Go’s” vice presidential bid in the 2022 national elections.

“We are grateful for the expression of support to Sen. Bong Go by the Volunteers for BG for VP which initiated this caravan. This action also has the support of PDP Laban local candidates,” said Atty. Melvin Matibag, PDP Laban Secretary General.

Sen. Bong Go is the vice-presidential tandem of Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, who is the PDP Laban’s presidential bet in the 2022 national elections.

Let’s GO! Supporters of PDP Laban vice-presidential bet Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go proudly displays posters expressing their support for him. The 2-day nationwide caravan is aimed to drum up support for the PDP Laban bet.

“This caravan is a two-day affair, so we will have another one tomorrow,” Matibag added.

- Advertisement -

The first team of participants to the caravan in the National Capital Region gathered early Saturday morning along J.W. Diokno Boulevard near the Senate Building. Cars, SUVs, and motorcycles bearing posters of Bong Go and President Rodrigo Duterte took part in the caravan.

From the Senate, they motored along EDSA and proceeded towards the Quezon City Memorial Circle before going back to the Senate using the route to Manila.

Wear and GO! Supporters of Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go proudly show off their t-shirts bearing GO’s image and that of President Rodrigo Duterte at the launch of a 2-day nationwide caravan to boost Go’s vice presidential bid.

On the other hand, the second team assembled at SM Sucat.

They departed along Dr. Arcadio Santos Avenue towards the Sucat Interchange, turned left on West Service Road of SLEX, and made another left turn to Dona Soledad Avenue before going back to SM Sucat via C5 Extension.