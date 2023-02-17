The Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) backed President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’ action to summon the Chinese envoy to Malacañang on Tuesday, following a laser attack on Philippine vessels transporting supplies to Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea by a China Coast Guard (CCG) ship.

2nd District Palawan Rep. Jose Chaves-Alvarez, president of PDP Laban, said in a statement that it is the “right thing” to do to improve the lines of communication between the country and China.

“The PDP-Laban believes President Marcos did the right thing by summoning to Malacañang Ambassador Huang Xilian not only to express serious concern over the incident but also to discuss how to improve dialogue and communications between China and the Philippines over disputes in the West Philippine Sea (WPS),” Alvarez said.

The Chinese Embassy in the Philippines also issued a statement following the meeting but did not disclose specifics on its outcome.

“They exchanged views on how to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen dialogue and communication and properly manage maritime differences between China and the Philippines,” the statement said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) filed the Philippines 8th diplomatic protest on the Chinese embassy in Manila earlier that day.

