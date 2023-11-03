Fifty-eight persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) from Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm participated in the recent Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) 2023 by exercising their right to vote.

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) stated that these PDLs are among more than 2,000 registered voters nationwide who are currently incarcerated.

The PDLs who were allowed to vote are those awaiting trial or serving sentences of less than one year.

BuCor emphasized that enabling PDLs to vote is a testament to the agency’s commitment to their rehabilitation and eventual reintegration into society.”

“The authorization of PDLs to vote represented acceptance of their rights as citizens and ensured their full participation in a democratic process. PDL who voted demonstrated the Bureau’s ongoing commitment in promoting their rehabilitation and reintegration into society,” BuCor said.

“It provides them a sense of belonging and contributes to restoring their faith in humanitarian reformation efforts. PDL could voice their ideas and contribute to decision-making by exercising their right to vote,” it added.