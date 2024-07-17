All creditors of the Rural Bank of Cuyo (Palawan), Inc. have until August 30 to file their claims against the assets of the closed bank either by e-mail, mail, or personal filing.

The Philippine Deposit Insurancrle Corporation (PDIC) said creditors refer to any individual or entity with a valid claim against the assets of the closed Rural Bank of Cuyo (Palawan), Inc. and include depositors whose deposits exceed the maximum deposit insurance coverage (MDIC) of P500,000.

The PDIC said that creditors may file their claims through any of the following:

E-mail at cuyorb-pad@pdic.gov.ph; Mail addressed to the PDIC Public Assistance Department, Ground Floor, PDIC Chino Bldg., 2228 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City 1231. Claims filed by mail must have a postmark date no later than August 30, 2024; or Personal filing at the PDIC Public Assistance Center (PAC) located on the Ground Floor, PDIC Chino Bldg., 2228 Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City, from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. For visits to the PAC, clients are highly encouraged to request an appointment by calling the Public Assistance Hotline during office hours at (02) 8841-4141 or at Toll-Free number 1-800-1-888-7342 or 1-800-1-888-PDIC, by sending an e-mail request to cuyorb-pad@pdic.gov.ph, or by sending a request through private message at PDIC’s official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OfficialPDIC.

The prescribed Claim Form against the assets of the closed bank may be downloaded from the PDIC website at http://www.pdic.gov.ph/files/Claim_Form_Against_Assets_of_Closed_Banks.pdf. PDIC reminds creditors to transact only with authorized PDIC personnel.

Claims filed after August 30 shall be disallowed. PDIC, as Receiver, shall notify creditors of the denial or disallowance of claims through mail. Claims denied or disallowed by the PDIC may be filed with the liquidation court within 60 days from receipt of final notice of denial or disallowance of claim or within 20 days from the date of publication of the Order setting the Petition for Assistance in the Liquidation Proceeding for initial hearing, whichever is later.

In addition, PDIC said that depositors with account balances of more than the MDIC of ₱500,000 who have already filed claims for the insured portion of their deposits as of August 30 are deemed to have filed their claims for the uninsured portion or the amount in excess of the MDIC.

PDIC, as Receiver of closed banks, requires personal data from creditors to be able to process their claims and protects these data in compliance with the Data Privacy Act of 2012.

Rural Bank of Cuyo (Palawan), Inc. was ordered closed by virtue of Monetary Board Resolution No. 631.C dated June 6, 2024. It is a two-unit rural bank with Head Office located on Mendoza Street, Bancal, Cuyo, Palawan; and a branch lite unit located in Subic Bay, Zambales.

All requests and inquiries relating to Rural Bank of Cuyo (Palawan), Inc. shall be addressed to the PDIC Public Assistance Department through e-mail at cuyorb-pad@pdic.gov.ph, or through telephone number (02) 8841-4141. Creditors outside Metro Manila may call the PDIC Toll Free Hotline during office hours at 1-800-1-888-PDIC (7342). Inquiries may also be sent as a private message to the PDIC’s official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OfficialPDIC.