The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) denied on Monday that President Bongbong Marcos was included in their illegal drugs watchlist, contrary to the statement made by former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The denial was issued after Duterte mentioned in a speech at an event in Davao that, during his tenure as mayor, the drug enforcement agency had presented evidence to him indicating that Marcos was on their narco watchlist.

“Noong ako ay mayor, pinakitaan ako ng evidence ng PDEA. Doon sa listahan, nandoon yong pangalan mo (Pres. Marcos). Ayaw kong sabihin yan kasi magkaibigan tayo. Kung di man magkaibigan, magkakilala. Eh, ikaw, eh. Pumapasok kayo ng alanganin,” Duterte said.

PDEA stated that it became operational on July 30, 2002, coinciding with the establishment of its National Drug Information System (NDIS). The system, which remains being used today, functions as an intelligence database that collects information on individuals involved in drug-related activities, drawing data from various law enforcement and intelligence sources.

As per the PDEA, the system they use does not include Marcos in their list of individuals associated with drug-related activities, and this holds true even during Duterte’s administration. Duterte served as the mayor of Davao in multiple periods: from 1988 to 1998, then from 2001 to 2010, and finally from 2013 to 2016.

“From its inception in 2002 and up to the present, President Ferdinand R Marcos, Jr was never in our NDIS,” the drug enforcement agency said.

“It is worthwhile to note that, when the former President took over in 2016, his administration came out with a list, which was then initially called the ‘narco-list, sometimes referred to as the Duterte list,’ and upon continuing validation and re-validation, it became the Inter-Agency Drug Information Database or IDID. The name of President Marcos is also not in the said list,” PDEA added.