Illicit substances worth P4.3 million seized by anti-narcotics agents in numerous operations in Palawan were destroyed Tuesday in a crematorium in the city.

Gil Cesario Castro, regional office director III of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), oversaw the disposal of 629.1745 grams of shabu, the slang term for drug methamphetamine, and 188.8014 grams of marijuana, at the crematory of the New City Cemetery in Brgy. Sta. Lourdes through thermal decomposition.

Castro said the last time PDEA Palawan had an illegal narcotics destruction in the province, specifically in Puerto Princesa, was in 2020.

“Ang mga pieces of evidence na ito was confiscated—before that—depende doon sa usad ng kaso at sa pagbaba noong order ng court. Since 2020, two years na hindi na destroy,” he said.

The illicit substances disposed of came from the Puerto Princesa City Police Station 1, the Palawan Provincial Forensics Unit, the Puerto Princesa Crime Laboratory Office, and the Regional Trial Court’s Branch 52 and Branch 43.

It was witnessed by Rowena Molina, City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC) focal person and representative of Mayor Lucilo Bayron; Eduardo Modesto Rodriguez, Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Council (PADAC) program director and representative of Gov. Victorino Dennis Socrates, representatives from the Department of Justice (DOJ), Public Attorneys’ Office (PAO), elected public officials, civil society groups, and member of the media in compliance with the requirements of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

