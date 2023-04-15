Vincent Celedio, a suspected drug dealer, was arrested by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Palawan in a buy-bust operation that took place on the night of April 14 in Dagomboy Village, Brgy. Bancao-Bancao, Puerto Princesa City.

Celedio, 36, a resident of Brgy. Sicsican who is temporarily residing on Socrates Road in Brgy. San Pedro, was apprehended after allegedly selling shabu for P2,300 to an undercover asset in an entrapment operation at about 10:15 p.m.

PDEA Palawan alleged that after he sold shabu to their undercover asset, another seized from his possession during a search.

Despite the shabu found, he denied any involvement in selling illicit drugs and claimed that he was only visiting his girlfriend.

“Yong girlfriend ko dinadalaw ko. Wala pong [nakuha,] nagulat nga ako bigla na lang po akong dinampot. Bigla na lang nila akong dinukot dito. Bibisitahin ko lang yong girlfriend ko dahil may lagnat nga,” he said.

He also stated that the sachet seized from him was for personal use and not for distribution. However, PDEA Palawan claims to have evidence of him conducting transactions with their asset.

“Drinop lang po sa akin yan.Number lang din yong pina pantawag. Kakakuha ko lang po nyan pang gamit. Halagang P1,500 lang yan—isa lang,” added Celedio, stating that he hid it inside an empty pack of Winston cigarette.

“Kakakuha ko lang po nyan,” he said, repeatedly denying that he’s going to sell them. “Babae yong kausap ko dyan—sabi niya, ‘ito kunin mo na lang sa akin.’ Pang gamit ko lang.”

Celedio will be charged for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, otherwise known as Republic Act No. 9165.

Under this law, selling or distributing illegal drugs such as shabu (methamphetamine) is a criminal offense and is punishable by life imprisonment and a fine ranging from P500,000 to P10,000,000, depending on the quantity and nature of the drugs involved.

