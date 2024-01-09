The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Palawan Provincial Office arrested a target-listed individual during a buy-bust operation on Monday, January 8, at Purok Isdang Bato, Barangay Bagong Silang, Puerto Princesa City.

Joel De Asis, 43, a resident of Brgy. Sta. Monica was apprehended in the operation, jointly conducted by PDEA Palawan Intelligence Units and the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit.

PDEA claimed De Asis was a target-listed personality under their surveillance.

During the operation, the suspect reportedly attempted to resist arrest but was subdued. Fifteen sachets containing a total of 5 grams of shabu, valued at ₱33,000.00, were seized from his possession.

Additionally, non-drug items of significance were confiscated, including marked buy-bust money with boodle money totaling ₱2,200, a black Honda Click 150i with temporary plate no. 0403-00216154, a black Oppo A77S, transparent plastic sachets, black small envelopes, and a black belt bag.

De Asis is now facing charges for violations of Section 5 and 11, Article II of RA 9165.