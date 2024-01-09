The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Palawan Provincial Office arrested a target-listed individual during a buy-bust operation on Monday, January 8, at Purok Isdang Bato, Barangay Bagong Silang, Puerto Princesa City.

Joel De Asis, 43, a resident of Brgy. Sta. Monica was apprehended in the operation, jointly conducted by PDEA Palawan Intelligence Units and the Regional Drug Enforcement Unit.

PDEA claimed De Asis was a target-listed personality under their surveillance.

During the operation, the suspect reportedly attempted to resist arrest but was subdued. Fifteen sachets containing a total of 5 grams of shabu, valued at ₱33,000.00, were seized from his possession.

Additionally, non-drug items of significance were confiscated, including marked buy-bust money with boodle money totaling ₱2,200, a black Honda Click 150i with temporary plate no. 0403-00216154, a black Oppo A77S, transparent plastic sachets, black small envelopes, and a black belt bag.

De Asis is now facing charges for violations of Section 5 and 11, Article II of RA 9165.

Previous articleCity Council seeks Congress intervention on Palawan’s energy woes
Next articleTaytay’s Fort Sta. Isabel chapel restoration progresses
Arphil Ballarta
covers the police beat and other law enforcement agencies in the province. Her interest includes traveling and photography.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR