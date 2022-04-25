The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) in Palawan is urging bettors to buy the charity’s products in order to help its sales rebound in 2022 and meet its monthly quota, which helps people who can’t afford medical care.

PCSO-Palawan officer-in-charge Maria Victoria J. Colisao said the fund of the branch was exhausted due to restrictions in gaming made by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it did not affect the agency’s budget for financial support.

Thirty percent of the proceeds from PCSO products such as lotto, scratch tickets, and small-town lottery (STL) support local medical assistance.

Aside from medical assistance, the charity fund also supports confinement, dialysis, laboratory procedures, calamity assistance, patient transport vehicle donations, and medical equipment for local government units, she added.

- Advertisement -

“Although hindi kami nakapagbenta at wala kaming gaming noong panahon na ‘yon, tuloy-tuloy pa rin ang PCSO sa pagbigay ng tulong pinansiyal sa ating mga kababayan. Unti-unti sa ngayon, ang PCSO naman ay bumabawi sa pag-angat ng sales from PCSO products. Itong 30 percent charity fund, ibinabalik namin sa tao. Sa ating LGU, sa walk-in clients, sa tulong pinansiyal,” Colisao said.

“Kung hindi patuloy na masuportahan ang aming PCSO games, mas maliit ang makukuhang pondo para maibigay sa mga kababayan natin for medical and financial assistance. Lagi namin sinasabi, suportahan ang PCSO games dahil dito, mas malaki ang pwede maibigay ng aming ahensya pabalik sa pamahalaan,” she added.

PCSO continued to produce gaming products until late 2020, gradually increasing sales in 2021. Colisao said they are positive that they will record higher sales in 2022 through PCSO products as the alert level is downgraded to level 1.

The Palawan branch’s average monthly sales are P24 million, and the PCSO strives for a five percent increase in the following months.

“Tingin ko, ang PCSO, malaki na ang in-improve ng sales performance compared to 2020. Usually nahi-hit namin ang aming target nationwide pero noong 2020, naapektuhan ang aming sales, sa tingin ko bumagsak ito noon ng 50 percent. Hindi ko lang mabigay ang eksaktong numero pero sa aming branch office, ang sales namin ay talagang bumaba ng husto,” she said.

“Kami ay nakikiusap na patuloy suportahan ang PCSO games dahil 30 percent ng inyo taya ay napupunta sa charity fund. Kayo ay may tiyansa na maging milyonaryo and at the same time, kayo ay nakakatulong sa ating mga kababayan,” she added.