The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff, in partnership with the University of Sydney in Australia, conducted a “Book Sprint” from October 10 to 13.

“Book sprint” is a method of writing a book collaboratively in a short period.

The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) said this activity is a follow-up on the Expert Elicitation Workshop (EEW) held in April 2023 to supplement the initial findings of the EEW for the development of the State of the Marine Resources Report, essential for the implementation of the Marine Resource Initiative (MRI) Project in Palawan.

UNESCO Marine Science chair at the University of Sydney and Principal Investigator of the Marine Resources Initiative– Marine Spatial Mapping Project Prof. Elaine Baker led the event.

The workshop involved a writing exercise, where various marine resource specialists and researchers shared their technical knowledge of Palawan’s marine resources.

Dr. Billy Tusker Haworth, a Geospatial specialist from the University of Sydney, facilitated this exercise, in collaboration with local marine experts, including Dr. Benjamin Gonzales, Dr. Maria Mojena Plasus, and Dr. Roger Dolorosa from the Western Philippines University.

The project is a joint effort between PCSDS and the Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) and is funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) of Australia.