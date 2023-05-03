The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) recently conducted a Wildlife Handling Rescue and Release training on Ursula Island Game Refuge and Wildlife Sanctuary in Rio Tuba, Bataraza.

The training program was aimed at equipping the sanctuary staff and other stakeholders with the necessary skills and knowledge to handle and rescue wildlife and facilitate their safe release into their natural habitat.

Personnel from the PCSDS Legal Services Section and Species and Wildlife Habitat Section explained the key features of R.A. 9147 and PCSD Administrative Order No. 12, as amended and presented topics on Wildlife Handling and Rescue and Release Protocol.

“The attendees had the opportunity to learn about the proper handling and rescue of wildlife and the necessary steps for their safe release into their natural habitat. With the increasing concern for wildlife protection, such training is crucial in ensuring that people who work in areas with a high occurrence of wildlife are equipped with the knowledge and skills to respond appropriately to situations that may arise,” PCSDS said

The council staff also added that the collaborative effort among various government agencies was a significant step in promoting the sustainable management and protection of Palawan’s biodiversity.

