Unregistered chainsaw owners and those with expired licenses should take advantage of the given 60-day amnesty to register for permits and renew certificates to avoid facing penalties, according to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS).

The policy-making body Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) previously issued a limited amnesty for chainsaws under Resolution No. 22-799 to aid in the clearing of fallen trees and other debris caused by Typhoon Odette.

Jovic Fabello, spokesperson of the PCSDS, said they are urging unregistered owners and holders of expired permits to make good use of the opportunity that started January 20 and will end on March 21, 2022.

“Puwede nilang i-rehistro ng walang multa sa PCSD ang unregistered chainsaws, at yong expired na ang licenses ay ganoon din kung hindi nila naasikaso noon para hindi magka-problema,” Fabello said.

“Yong mga unregistered, pati yong mga expired pero registered dati, puwedeng ipasok sa amnesty yan ng chainsaw, provided na dapat magka-qualify pa rin sila doon sa mga requirements,” he added.

Among other requirements, owners must have tenurial instruments or titled lots where the chainsaw will be used, orchard or tree farmers, and industrial tree farmers.

Some qualified owners registered after the amnesty’s start date, he added, but they only saw the spike in registration and renewal this month.

“Pati yong binili mo online, hindi mo siya ma-register kasi nga dapat bago ka bumili ay may dapat permit to purchace ka muna, puwede na yang pumasok sa amnesty, provided nga na ang e-establish natin ay karapat-dapat kang mag-own ng chainsaw,” he said.

“Itong month of February lang nag-surge. Pailan-ilan lang last month of January,” he added, noting that numbers won’t be available until the amnesty ends.

Meanwhile, on February 14, the PCSDS Enforcement Unit, through its land base team, joined and aided DENR-CENRO in continuing to inventory and monitor felled trees in Barangay Abaroan, Roxas.

Barangay officials in Abaroan received approximately 2,600 board feet of lumber on February 15. The following day, the team assisted in delivering them to the lumbermill for slicing.

On February 17, approximately 846.6 board feet of lumber were sliced and delivered to the Abaroan Barangay Hall for distribution to families affected by Typhoon Odette for house renovation.

Said distribution of sliced lumbers to the recipient families became possible through the initiatives and participation of DENR-CENRO personnel led by Christopher Padrones, Barangay Abaroan’s captain, and the PCSDS Enforcement Land Base Team.